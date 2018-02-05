Liberia: Pro-Democracy Group Backs Moses Kollie Nomination As Labor Minister

Monrovia — The pro-democracy group, Democratic Watch Forum (DWF) has hailed the decision of President George Weah to appoint former Lofa County Representative Moses Y. Kollie as Liberia's Labor Minister.

The group believes the appointment of the Mr. Kollie further testifies to the Pres. Weah's desire to transform the labor sector o the country and ensure that government addresses disadvantages and other unfavourable conditions in the employment sector.

DWF stressed that Kollie as founding member of the Civil Servants Association of Liberia and a major player himself in the agriculture sector, will be an efficient agent in futhering the President's pro-poor agenda.

The civil society group also recalled the role played by the former lawmaker along with Mr. Jefferson Elliot and others in establishing the Civil Servants Association in the early 2000, an organization that championed the cause of civil servants and other government employees in the face of threats and intimidations.

"It is our conviction that Chief Moses Kollie comes to the job with vast understanding of the plights of workers and as such, he would design and push the policies that would bring dignity and sanctity to our country's labor sector," the group emphasized.

DWF also expressed confidence in the CDC Vice Chairman's administrative skills and his enormous knowledge in policy making coupled with his experience as former chairman of the committees on investment and concessions, ways, means and finance.