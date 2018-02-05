South Africa: Chase for Golden Boot Blown Wide Open

Johannesburg — AS the race to win the Absa Premiership title intensifies, so is the contest by strikers to finish as the top goal scorer of the season.

With the league reaching its home stretch, a new crop of sharp shooters has emerged to jeopardize what had threatened to be a one-man race by Polokwane Cit forward Rodney Ramagalela, who has nine goals for the unfashionable Limpopo side.

Among those gunning for the crown are newly signed SuperSport United predator, Evans Rusike, and Gift Motupa of Baroka, another modest sidebfrom Limpopo.

Most of Rusike's goals have been in the colours of Maritzburg United, whom he left in January to join the strugglers in Pretoria.

Mamelodi Sundowns' on form Percy Tau is not far off the race with seven goals.

The revival of his teammate Khama Billiat has also thrown the contest for the Golden Boot wide open. He is on six goals alongside Supersport's Aubrey Modiba Maphosa.

Interestingly, Billiat, Maphosa and Tau are not out with one of these deadly strikers posing serious threat advancing from the wings.

With five goals apiece, strikers Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Rhulani Manzini (Amazulu), Walter Musona (Polokwane City) and Ajax Cape Town's Tashreeq Morris cannot be counted out of the race.

Meanwhile, league action is off this weekend to make way for the Nedbank Cup.

The league matches will resume next Friday (February 16), with Maritzburg hosting AmaZulu FC at Harry Gwala Stadium in a KwaZulu Natal derby.

The following day, Baroka FC entertain Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Arrows battle out with Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium while Kaizer Chiefs host Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium in the battle between fourth and fifth positioned teams.

Bloemfontein Celtic against Polokwane will bring the curtain down the weekend's action at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

Full fixture:

Friday 16th February 2018

Maritzburg United vs AmaZulu FC (Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00)

Saturday 17th February 2018

Baroka FC vs Chippa United (Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30) Golden Arrows vs Bidvest Wits (Princess Magogo Stadium 15:30) Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City FC (FNB Stadium 20:15)

Sunday 18th February 2018

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Polokwane City (Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30). - CAJ News