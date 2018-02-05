5 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland Lawmaker Resigns After Detention

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ahmed Abdi Hassan, a member of Jubbaland regional assembly has announced his resignation following serving five days in jail in Kismayo.

Speaking a press conference in Kismayo hours after his release from the jail, Hassan said he decided to step down from his parliamentary post for the interest of his people.

Last week, Jubbaland Parliament approved a request to strip off the immunity from Hassan after he was accused stoking unrest and creating a political crisis within the state.

The differences between the legislator and Jubbaland administration spilled into public when Hassan posted the names of lawmakers on his Facebook account whom he claimed to have signed the motion against Jubbaland cabinet.

Despite stripping the immunity, it yet unclear who ordered the arrest of Hassan.

The administration led by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam had previously conducted a crackdown on oppositions.

Somalia

Kuwaiti FM Receives Somalia's Outgoing Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sunday outgoing… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.