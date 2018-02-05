Somalia: Jubbaland Lawmaker Resigns After Detention

Ahmed Abdi Hassan, a member of Jubbaland regional assembly has announced his resignation following serving five days in jail in Kismayo.

Speaking a press conference in Kismayo hours after his release from the jail, Hassan said he decided to step down from his parliamentary post for the interest of his people.

Last week, Jubbaland Parliament approved a request to strip off the immunity from Hassan after he was accused stoking unrest and creating a political crisis within the state.

The differences between the legislator and Jubbaland administration spilled into public when Hassan posted the names of lawmakers on his Facebook account whom he claimed to have signed the motion against Jubbaland cabinet.

Despite stripping the immunity, it yet unclear who ordered the arrest of Hassan.

The administration led by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam had previously conducted a crackdown on oppositions.