Somalia: Kuwaiti FM Receives Somalia's Outgoing Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sunday outgoing Ambassador of Somalia to Kuwait Abdulqadir Amin Abu Baker.
The minister during the meeting lauded the diplomat's efforts during his tenure, namely his contributions to boosting the bilateral ties bonding the State of Kuwait with Somalia.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's office Ambassador Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Bureau Affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Loghani and ranking ministry officials.