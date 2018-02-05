5 February 2018

Tanzania: MP Wants Government to Act On 'Bad Mannered' Female Midwives

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — The Member of Parliament for Tabora Urban on the CCM ticket, Mr Emanuel Mwakasaka (CCM) has asked the government to take immediate action against bad mannered female midwives who have a tendency of ill-treating pregnant women when they go for delivery.

According to Mr Mwakasukwa, various researches show that most pregnant women are likely to be ill-treated when attended by female midwives during delivery as opposed to when they are attended to male midwives.

Responding to the call, the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile said the government was aware of the ill-treatment claims and that it (the government) was closely following up on the matter.

"The Ministry has already issued a statement over the claims. We are closely monitoring the issues and that we will not hesitate to take stern measures against anyone who will be found to guilty of such offences," he said.

