5 February 2018

Liberia: USAID/Read Liberia to Conduct Workshop for Primary School Principals & Teachers

USAID/Read Liberia, in collaboration with the Liberia Ministry of Education, will conduct a five-day Teachers Training Workshop for Grades 1 and 2 teachers and principals from selected public primary schools between February 5 and 9, 2018.

The Workshop, which aims to equip primary teachers and principals with the relevant knowledge and skills to improve early grade reading instruction using materials developed by USAID and the Ministry of Education under previous joint projects, is expected to be held simultaneously in six counties; Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Lofa, Bong and Nimba.

A total of 1,920 participants, drawn from 640 USAID and MOE selected public primary schools for the Read Liberia project, are expected to participate in these sessions; while sixty-three trainers including; fifteen master trainers from the Ministry of Education, forty newly hired coaches and eight staff from USAID/Read Liberia will facilitate.

Read Liberia is a five-year USAID-Funded Project with the goal of ensuring that public primary school students will read fluently and comprehend grade level text in English after two years of schooling, and that pre-primary students will develop the oral vocabulary lexicon required for emergent literacy skills.-Press release-MOE

