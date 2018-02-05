5 February 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: GVL Refutes Debt Claims By Tropical

Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc (GVL) refutes claims of non-payment for services rendered by a former contractor, Tropical Logistics Liberia (Tropical).

In a press release, the company says it hired Tropical for two major transportation engagements in 2017, but the arrangements ceased on the basis of non-completion.

The release says Tropical's claim for payment is not in line with the terms of the arrangements, noting that GVL has made payments to Tropical in line with agreed terms, but disputes claim for further payments.

It discloses that subsequent negotiations between the parties have not resulted in an agreed settlement.

GVL says while it refutes claims by Tropical Logistics Liberia, it respects the legal process, will participate fully and abide by outcome of the court decision in demonstrating that it has acted lawfully.

