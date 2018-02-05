5 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: World Bank Shows Interest in Financing Tanga Airport - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — World Bank (WB) has shown interest in financing the rehabilitation and upgrading of Tanga Airport in response to the growing business opportunities in the region, the government has revealed.

Responding to a question, raised in Parliament by MP for Tanga in Parliament today (February 5, 2018), Mr Mussa Mbarouk, the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Atashasta Nditie said the government was in talks with the WB before reaching an agreement on the matter.

In his primary question, Mr Mbarouk sought to know the government's plans in constructing an airport in Tanga, given the increasing business opportunities that will come with the planned Uganda-Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline, cement factories, Amboni Caves and Saadani National Park.

According to Mr Nditie, the Tanga Airport would be rehabilitated to it can handle up to 70-seater ATR72 aircraft models.

"Until now, talks are ongoing with World Bank and the government. Project reports are being reviewed and prepared before an agreement is finally signed," said Nditie.

He added that the project would also include opening up the airport site by linking it with roads. Actual airport upgrading would also include an aircraft hangar, a modern waiting lounge, lights on the runway and aircraft controller machines.

Tanzania

State Calms Anxiety Tied to New Passport System

CONVENTIONAL passport holders still have enough time to acquire their new East African e-passport before the phasing out… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.