5 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Miners Urged to Honour Tax Obligations

By Abby Nkungu

Singida — PRESIDENT for the Federation of Miners in Tanzania (FEMATA), Mr John Bina has urged miners in the country to pay various taxes and other charges imposed by the government, timely and voluntarily in order to avoid unnecessary hassles in their undertakings.

Mr Bina gave the advice at Sekenke Gold Mine in Iramba District and Mpipiti village Gold mine in Singida District during his visit to collect views on how best to involve miners in the implementation of various government directives.

Mr Bina who was accompanied by a four man FEMATA team noted that while the miners were doing a good job in improving their personal welfare, it was evident that their economic contribution to the nation was indeed invisible in comparison to what was actually going on, on the ground. "The issue of paying government taxes is inevitable. So we have to pay taxes and various levies imposed by the government.

Those accustomed to dodging the government should be informed that such tricks do not work anymore in this 5th Phase government " he cautioned adding, However, our government has just been too lenient to small scale miners by setting out conducive and favourable tax rate that can easily be paid."

Meanwhile, the FEMATA President has stressed the importance of small-scale miners being members to society groups formed in their areas saying that would help them immensely in securing any available government aid or loans from various financial institutions.

During the visit, the team was impressed by the way Mpipiti village Gold mine treats the needy elders living around the area in which each one of them is rewarded 30,000/- to 50,000/- monthly

