Tanzania: PM's Plea for People With Disabilities to Be Implemented in Next Budget

Dodoma — The plea made by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Sunday that foundations should be formed to help people living with disabilities is expected to be implemented in the 2018/19 national budget.

This was revealed a the Parliament on Monday, February 5, by the deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Ms Stella Ukupa.

Ms Ikupa was responding to a follow-up question raised by Malindi MP Ally Saleh who sought to know how the government would act on the Premier's suggestion.

The PM said on Sunday during an event organised by IPP Media that people with disabilities deserved foundations that would help in solving their problems.

Ms Ikupa said the matter has been well received and would be implemented in the coming national budget.

Earlier, Biharamulo West legislator Oscar Rwegasira raised a primary question, seeking to know what the government was doing to implement policies aimed at helping the youth with disabilities, especially those with the plight of albinism.

The deputy minister responded by saying that the government was already working on their welfare.

She further revealed that the government has directed the Medical Stores Department (MSD) to include special medications for people with albinism in their procurement plans. She asked all municipalities to include this as part of their requests to the MSD.