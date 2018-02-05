5 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Former Combatants' Living Conditions Secured

Cunhinga — The Government of the central Bie province continues to work on improvement of the living conditions of former combatants.

The assurance came from the deputy governor of Bie province for political, social and economic sector, Carlos Ulombe da Silva.

Ulombe da Silva was speaking Sunday at the provincial central event that marked the beginning of the armed struggle in Angola, 4th February.

He said that the ceremony is intended to honour the memory of the 4th February Heroes, and above all give more dignity to the veterans of the Motherland.

The assistance to the former combatants in the region is secured, with stress to the fields of education, health, economic and social entrepreneurship, agriculture, energy, water, housing and others.

The ceremony was also marked by reading of messages of thanks for the contribution by the Heroes of February 4.

