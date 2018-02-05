Tanzania: Kinondoni CUF Candidate Outlines His Priorities

Dar es Salaam — The Civic United Front (CUF) candidate in the Kinondoni Constituency parliamentary by-election, Mr Rajabu Juma has disclosed his top priorities should he win the election.

Speaking during a rally at Mwananyamala Sindano Grounds on Sunday, February 4, Mr Juma said if elected, he would ensure that the government sets aside sufficient funds for provision of food to primary school pupils in his constituency.

The aspirant said pupils from poor families were learning in unconducive environment as compared to their counterparts from rich families.

"Pupils from poor families leave their homes without taking even a cup of porridge, therefore I will ensure that the budget is allocated to provide the pupils with even a single meal per day in their respective schools," he said.

"A pupil from a rich family is provided with money to have lunch in the afternoon. There is no equality in the learning between the two types of pupils in the country's education system," he added.

Mr Juma said he will spend some money from the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to motivate teachers who will help increase the number of pupils passing examinations.

He said the move will help reduce poor performance and elevate the standard of education in the constituency.

"I will start the constituency health insurance fund to ensure infants and expectant mothers receive healthcare affordably," he said.

In addition, he said he would ensure petty traders famously known as Machinga are provided with a legal consultant to ensure that their rights are protected.

"I will also make sure that people dealing with art, entertainment and sports benefit from their talents," he said.