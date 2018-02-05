5 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kinondoni CUF Candidate Outlines His Priorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Asna Kaniki

Dar es Salaam — The Civic United Front (CUF) candidate in the Kinondoni Constituency parliamentary by-election, Mr Rajabu Juma has disclosed his top priorities should he win the election.

Speaking during a rally at Mwananyamala Sindano Grounds on Sunday, February 4, Mr Juma said if elected, he would ensure that the government sets aside sufficient funds for provision of food to primary school pupils in his constituency.

The aspirant said pupils from poor families were learning in unconducive environment as compared to their counterparts from rich families.

"Pupils from poor families leave their homes without taking even a cup of porridge, therefore I will ensure that the budget is allocated to provide the pupils with even a single meal per day in their respective schools," he said.

"A pupil from a rich family is provided with money to have lunch in the afternoon. There is no equality in the learning between the two types of pupils in the country's education system," he added.

Mr Juma said he will spend some money from the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to motivate teachers who will help increase the number of pupils passing examinations.

He said the move will help reduce poor performance and elevate the standard of education in the constituency.

"I will start the constituency health insurance fund to ensure infants and expectant mothers receive healthcare affordably," he said.

In addition, he said he would ensure petty traders famously known as Machinga are provided with a legal consultant to ensure that their rights are protected.

"I will also make sure that people dealing with art, entertainment and sports benefit from their talents," he said.

Tanzania

State Calms Anxiety Tied to New Passport System

CONVENTIONAL passport holders still have enough time to acquire their new East African e-passport before the phasing out… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.