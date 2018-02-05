1 February 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs to Visit Sierra Leone

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of Lebanon, His Excellency Gebran Bassil, is expected to arrive in Sierra Leone on Sunday, 4 February for a two day visit.

His Excellency Bassil will be accompanied by a fourteen-man delegation comprising Lebanese government officials and the press.

According to Lebanon's Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Amb. Ms. Brigitta AI Ojeil, the aim of the visit is to further deepen bilateral relations between the two republics. She further disclosed that the Lebanese Foreign Minister will interact with the Lebanese Community and members of the diplomatic and consular corps in a dinner on Sunday 4 February.

On Monday, 5 February, the Lebanese Foreign Minister will pay courtesy calls on the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Mohamed Gibril Sesay and thereafter, the Honourable Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Amb. Victor Bockarie Foh, she added.

'His Excellency Gebran Bassil is expected to visit the Lebanese International School and the Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture of Sierra Leone before his departure to Monrovia, Liberia, Ambassador AI Ojeil concluded.

