Sierra Leone: Diaspora Boosts Glorious Heritage Academy

A Sierra Leonean living in Australia, Lovet Lahai, last Thursday donated school materials - ten dozen slates, thirty dozen pens and pencils and thirty-eight dozen exercise books - to Glorious Heritage Academy Primary School at Moeba, east of Freetown.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Ms. Lahai said she returned to Sierra Leone to help poor people in the community access quality education, which she has passion for.

"This is not the first time I'm helping this school with learning materials as I believe that investing in education is the key to development," she said.

Madam Lahai said she decided to assist Heritage School because children are going through hard times to access basic learning materials, adding that she wants to improve the school from its current state to a better level, so as to promote and maintain the value of education in the country.

"I want to see the children grow into better citizens in this nation and it all about sacrifice. I am calling on all Sierra Leoneans living abroad to work together hand-in-hand and help the young ones achieve their goals," she stated.

Head teacher of the school, Saidu Musa Sesay, on behalf of the school's board, thanked Madam Lahai for the donation and asked her to continue the great work.

Sesay added that the school was going through difficulties as there are not enough classrooms to accommodate pupils, stating that they use one large classroom for all the pupils in the school.

"I am happy to receive Madam Lahai because she has done well because she has passion for the community," he said, noting that good leaders sometimes hail from slum communities, citing the newly elected President of Liberia, Goerge Opong Weah.

One of the beneficiaries, Ajame Deen Sesay, thanked the donor for what he described as the love and concern she has shown to the community.

He added that the donation manifests that they are not grappling with their challenges alone, as there are people out there thinking about them.