Sierra Leone: John Keister Quits FC Johansen

Head Coach of Sierra Leone national team, John Keister, on Friday, February, 3 with immediate effect resigned his position as the head coach of Sierra Leone premier league side, FC Johansen.

The 47-year-old former Walsall and Dover Athletics midfielder, in a press statement failed to mention the reason (s) for his decision and when further asked by this media, he stated that: "It is high time I called it a day for newer challenge."

The press statement confirming his decision reads: "This release is to inform the general public that as of today the 2nd February, 2018, I have parted company with FC Johansen Football Club."

"I would like to thank the owners of the club for their support over the years and most importantly the players for their trust and dedication during the time with the club. A special thanks to Alusine Kabba whom I have worked with throughout my time at the club not only as the Welfare Officer but as my little brother."

The former Leone Stars midfielder further stated that he was looking forward to working with and developing young players in the country and to also giving them the opportunity to live their dream through football.

Keister, who was appointed head coach of the national team in May,2017, has enjoyed good coaching time with FC Johansen, qualifying them from first division to the premier league and also guided them to their first major domestic title, the controversial 2016 Leocem FA Cup title after a 1-0 victory over Republic of Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces FC (RSLAF) at the Wusum Stadium in Makeni.