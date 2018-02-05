analysis

Yesterday was international cancer day. We always use 4th of february every year to commemorate the millions of people who have battled (and still battling) cancer across the world and to raise awareness, to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment .

let me first cast my heart-felt special thanks to the government on its various campaigns against cancer awareness, early detections and treatments. These campaigns these campaigns play what a wide role on an increased rate of cancer survial compared to years ago.

Yet, people still "dread up" about common cancer myths scenario probably arising from fear and lack of enough information about cancer. Let me therefore shade some lights today on the the common myths and misconceptions about cancer.

There is no cure for cancer. Yesterday I wore a t-shirt with the written message infront of it "early detection saves life" and some of street men found it strange and asked asked me, how can cancer detection save life while it has no cure so far?". Probably this is the biggest misconception. It gets abit confusing because we delve into technicalties but while the disease is incurable so far, the individual cancer patient can be cured. So while it's technically true that cancer as a broad topic has no cure, it's also horibly wrong and very much false to tell some one that they can't be cured of their cancer. Any cancer patient stands a wide chance to completely cure their cancer if detected at initial stages and attend to its treatment successfully. The myth that cancer isn't cureble arises because patient tend to detect their cancer at later stages when it's too late cure.

If I get contact with cancer patient, I will get cancer too. No type of cancer is contagious. A healthy person cannot catch a disease by breathing the same air or coming into contact with a person who has cancer. However, there are some cancers caused by contagious viruses. Human pappilommavirus (HPV) and hepatitis C increses the risk certain cancers such as cervical, anal, tonsil and liver cancer.

Only women get breast cancer. While the main risk factor for breast cancer is being a woman, breast cancer in men is indeed real.

Women are 100 times more likely to get breast cancer than men but since men also have breast tissues, it is still possible for them to develop breast cancer at some point in life. The recent report from WHO clearly shows that men are diagnosed with breast cancer in thousands figures worldwide, and the figure is on the rise. I there fore urge men to get regular breast cancer screening.

I have a lump somewhere on my body, it's cancer. Not every abdnormality is an automatic cancer diagnosis. It could be just a cyst that would either absorb itself into the body or need to be surgically removed. Some tumours are benign-meaning they are not caused y cancer; and to be sure, that's why screening matters.