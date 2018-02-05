Egypt: Sisi to Qaboos - Egypt Looks Forward to Boosting Coop. With Oman in Various Fields

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday 4/2/2018 said Egypt is looking forward to fostering bilateral cooperation with Oman in the different fields in a way that serves the two countries' interests.

During his talks with Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, President Sisi expressed his appreciation of the Omani stances towards Egypt and its people, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

For his part, Sultan Qaboos welcomed President Sisi and stressed the distinguished ties binding the two states, Radi added.

Also, Sultan Qaboos praised the role played by Egypt in preserving the Gulf and Arab security and stability, saying that Oman stands by Cairo in its fight against terrorism, the spokesman noted.

Oman is keen to strengthen relations with Egypt at all levels, Sultan Qaboos told Sisi, voicing his hope that the visit would contribute to elevating the status of existing bilateral cooperation to new horizons.

Moreover, the two sides agreed on the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the economic domain, in addition to increasing the volume of trade exchange through holding meetings of the joint committee, Radi noted.

A number of regional and international issues of common concern were also discussed during the talks, as the two leaders shed light on the necessity of stepping up the international community's efforts to reach a political settlement to regional crises, notably the Yemeni ones, Radi said.

The Syrian, Lebanese and Iraqi files were also reviewed by Sisi and Qaboos, as they highlighted the significance of preserving the institutions of those countries, Radi added.

Earlier today, President Sisi arrived in Oman, where he was received by a host of Omani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said and Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

Upon his arrival, President Sisi has headed for Al Alam Palace, where he met with Sultan Qaboos.