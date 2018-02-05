Dar es Salaam — After maintaining their winning run in the Mainland Premier League with a 3-0 win over Ruvu Shooting yesterday, Simba have turned their focus to their next match against Azam FC.

Simba assistant coach Masoud Djuma said there will be no room for complacency.

They face the ice cream makers on Wednesday.

"I am happy that we have won the match and maintain our unbeaten record in the league," the Burundian coach said during a post-match interview.

"Now our focus is on Wednesday's match against Azam. The game will be tough, we have to make sure that we prepare well so that we beat them," he said.

Even if the Msimbazi Reds have been notching up wins almost at will this season, there is little chance that they will take anything for granted, according to the coach.

His Ruvu counterpart Abdulmatik Haji Karekezi said they have to forget what happened against Simba yesterday and prepare for their next matches.

Simba captain John Bocco struck twice to steer the Msimbazi Street giants to the convincing victory in an exciting match at the Uhuru Stadium.

The victory means Simba remain unruffled at the top of the 16-team league with 38 points, five ahead of their nearest challengers Azam.

Defending champions Young Africans, who beat Lipuli 2-0 at Samora Stadium in Iringa on Saturday, sit third with 31 points, seven adrift of leaders Simba.

In yesterday's other matches, Stand United capitalized on a home ground advantage to stun Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Kagera Sugar's woes in the top flight continued yesterday as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Staidum in Mwanza.

Meanwhile, Biashara United of Mara and Alliance from Mwanza have earned promotion to next season's Mainland Premier League.

Biashara United and Alliance sailed through after winning their respective First Division League matches in Group C.

Dodoma FC, coached by Jamhuri Kihwelo, were left puzzled after they failed make it to the Premier League from the group.