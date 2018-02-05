5 February 2018

Nigeria: Akwa Utd, Dana Seal Partnership in Uyo

Akwa United FC and Dana Airlines, at the weekend in Uyo officially sealed their sponsorship as airline of the foremost Nigerian Professional Football League team.

In an impressive ceremony held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Chief Operating Officer/Accountable Manager of Dana, Mr. Obi Mbanuzu, said his airline, a foremost player in the Nigerian aviation industry was delighted to partner one of Nigeria's most exciting clubs.

"The decision to partner Akwa United is not accidental. Overtime, we have come to confirm the team as one of Nigeria's most exciting club side and their top position on the league table today confirms our research.

"Add to that, the rewarding experience we have had flying in and out of Uyo, capital of a very hospitable state and friendly people so this is also a way of putting something back into a rewarding operational base," he said.

In his response, Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Sports and Chairman of Akwa United Football Club, Mr. Paul Bassey, promised to make the partnership 'worth Dana's while'.

"Today is a very rewarding day for us. There is no doubt that one of the most challenging tasks facing Premier League clubs in Nigeria is in the area of travels.

"You can imagine leaving Uyo by road to go and play matches in Maiduguri, Bauchi, Yobe, Ilorin, Katsina, Nasarawa, Jos. In less than one month, two clubs have had accidents on the road. We are only happy that no lives were lost.

"That is why we are grateful today that Dana has come in to help uplift us to our matches. It is a great relief," the Akwa United FC chairman noted.

Part of the sponsorship also sees Dana rewarding the player of the month to the tune of N200,000, a move that the chairman believes will help get the best out of the players on a weekly basis.

