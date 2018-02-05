Ghana: Pusiga Gets New District Assembly Office Complex

press release

A new Assembly Office Complex has been handed over to the management of the Pusiga District Assembly at a ceremony at Pusiga in the Upper East Region.

Akuffo and Associates Consultancy facilitated the start to finish of the office complex building in collaboration of the Works Department of the District Assembly.

The new Assembly Office Complex has about twenty two offices, including a conference hall, kitchen, store room and lavatories.

Apart from minor defects identified by the Works Department, Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, Pusiga District Chief Executive (DCE), also identified the need for slides for disability friendliness as well as the need to sink a mechanized borehole for the new office complex to provide constant water supply to the building.

The consultant gave the contractora fourteen days ultimatum to fix all minor defects identified.

The DCE, upon the recommendation of the Works Department, then, officially received the keys to the building.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)