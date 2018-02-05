Ghana: Dr Bawumia Back Home From Medical Leave Abroad

press release

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, arrived back home on Thursday, after a 12-day medical leave in the United Kingdom.

Dr Bawumia was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who escorted him to the Presidential Lounge, amidst jubilation and chanting from senior government officials and sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The two then met with the Chief of Staff and Ministers of State for 30 minutes after which the President and his Vice then left.

The President and his Vice, however, did not engage the media.

It is recalled that Dr Bawumia left Accra for the United Kingdom on January 19, 2018, for medical attention on the advice of his physician after he was reported to be indisposed.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)