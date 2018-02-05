5 February 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Dr Bawumia Back Home From Medical Leave Abroad

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, arrived back home on Thursday, after a 12-day medical leave in the United Kingdom.

Dr Bawumia was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who escorted him to the Presidential Lounge, amidst jubilation and chanting from senior government officials and sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The two then met with the Chief of Staff and Ministers of State for 30 minutes after which the President and his Vice then left.

The President and his Vice, however, did not engage the media.

It is recalled that Dr Bawumia left Accra for the United Kingdom on January 19, 2018, for medical attention on the advice of his physician after he was reported to be indisposed.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

Ghana

Auditor General Fights Internal Auditors

Auditor General fights internal auditors... In GH¢11 billion government liability saga: The Auditor General has… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.