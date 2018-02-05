Morocco: Bid to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup - Morocco Will Highlight Its Strengths and Specificities (Elalamy)

Paris — Morocco's bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup is an opportunity for the Kingdom to shed light on its strengths and specificities, Chairman of Morocco's Bid Committee, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, said, noting that no unnecessary expenditure will be undertaken.

A strategy has been set up to highlight and better exploit the country's potentialities, he pointed out in an interview with French weekly "Jeune Afrique", adding that the government, the private sector, as well as sports specialists and professionals will join efforts to win the bid for the 2026 tournament.

Morocco has already embarked on a vast and ambitious investment program in the areas of infrastructure and hotel industry that meets the needs of the local population in the first place, he recalled, adding that the Kingdom has a dozen modern international airports that meets international standards, in addition to a road infrastructure that is comparable to that in Europe.

Moreover, the first high-speed train will be operational in two to three months, he said.

Regarding health, Morocco has a network of University Health Centers spread throughout the country, Elalamy noted, adding that a hospital that meets the needs of the local population will be built in every city that hosts the 2026 World Cup.

"We are also proposing modular stadiums that will continue to operate after the World Cup," he said, stressing that "no dirham will be spent if it cannot ultimately serve the population."

"We have accelerated the pace of public investment for years to upgrade the different Moroccan regions and meet the needs of people, but also to meet the demands of foreign investors," Elalamy pointed out.

In addition to Morocco, a joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States was also made to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winning bid is slated to be announced next June at the FIFA Congress.