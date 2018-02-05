Morocco: The Dirham Appreciated By 0.51 Percent Against the Dollar (Central Bank)

Rabat — The Dirham appreciated by 0.51% against the Dollar and depreciated by 0.43% against the Euro during the third week following the introduction of a more flexible exchange rate regime, Morocco's central bank (Bank Al-Maghrib) said.

The bank said in a release that it carried out 5 operations on Jan. 25-31 for the sale of foreign currencies for a total of 57 million dollars, with an average price of 9.1505 dirham.

Morocco's net international reserves, which amounted to 240.1 billion dirhams until Jan. 26, remained at the same level as the week before and decreased by 3.2% compared with the same period of last year.