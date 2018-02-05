Angola: Defence Minister Extols Bravery of 4th February Heroes

Luanda — Angola's National Defence minister Salviano Sequeira Sunday in Luanda praised the bravery of the 4th February heroes.

Addressing the hoisting ceremony of the Monument Flag at Military History Museum, Salviano Sequeira recalled the need to follow the example of the nationalists.

The minister mentioned the patriotic attitude demonstrated by heroes in defence of the most legitimate interests of the country, safeguarding national identity, stability, among other benefits.

He underlined that the country's socio-economic, political and cultural development is the result of bravery of the heroes, reflecting the courage and willingness of Angolans toward building a stable nation of peace and harmony.

The ceremony was preceded by laying of flowers at the tombs of the Angolan national heroes such as Paiva Domingos da Silva, Francisco Imperial Santana and Cónego Manuel das Neves, at Alto das Cruzes cemetery.

Tribute paid to the unknown soldier also featured the ceremony.