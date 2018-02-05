Malawi: Garrulous Chief Lundu Calls Goal Malawi Organisation 'Stupid', Bans It in Chikwawa

The controversial Chief Lundu, a paramount chief of Chikwawa on Sunday banned one of the leading humanitarian organisations in the country, Goal Malawi to stop operating in his jurisdiction claiming its officials are "stupid" and rude.

Lundu made the remarks during a public rally President Peter Mutharika held at McHale Trading Centre in Chikwawa.

Nyasa Times understands that Goal Malawi is distributing maize to the people affected by hunger in the Lower Shire and Lundu expressed displeasure with the way the grain is being distributed.

Lundu, sounding tipsy, asked Mutharika to replace the organization with World Vision Malawi.

"Goal Malawi is stupid! What is Goal Malawi? Who are they? I don't want them to work in my area. They are rude, very rude even to chiefs, tchupitii. We want Malawi World Vision back. We have been working with this organization and their officials are good, very good. I have said it." said Lundu.

Parliament rejected Lundu's appointment in the board Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) saying he is too political and hardly level headed.

In his speech at the rally, Lundu attacked the opposition for playing primitive politics instead of working together with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP's) - led government by offering constructive criticism in addressing some of the challenges the country faces.

He said it is a pity that opposition parties are busy castigating government's developmental efforts without offering alternative measures.

"We are all serving Malawians for our own betterment. It is a sad to see some opposition leaders continue pulling on the opposite direction whenever government does better," said Lundu.

He added: "Being in the opposition does not mean that we should not give credit whenever it is due. Such an attitude will never propel us forward; it will just ruin our dream and plans to develop this nation."

The traditional leader, however, commended government for providing the two Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje with various development projects citing education, health, and agriculture and road infrastructure, among others.

In his address, President Mutharika said government was aware of the challenges people in the country were facing and that his government has a number of projects lined up for implementation to address those problems.

He disclosed that anytime soon, Chikwawa will have a referral district hospital.

Mutharika further promised to see to it that no one dies of hunger and that there is constant supply of medical equipment in health facilities.