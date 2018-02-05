Nigeria: SON Unveils Product Authentication Mark Logo

Bauchi — In an effort to further ensure quality products in the Nigerian markets, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has unveil its Product Authentication Mark (PAM) Logo.

In a seminar organised by SON to sensitise manufacturers and importers on PAM logo held at the Development Exchange Center, Bauchi on Monday, Bauchi state coordinator of SON, Hauwa Mohammed Husseini said the objective of the seminar was to "bring together relevant stakeholders in building effective collaboration and enlightenment campaign towards protection of genuine manufacturers and importers from faking or adulterating of their products".

While highlighting some of the adverse effects substandard products have on the lives, properties and economy of unsuspected Nigerians, Husseini said "SON, as a standardisation body has put in place several measures such as Conformity Assessment Program (SONCAP), Mandatory Conformity Assessment Program (MANCAP), E-PRODUCT Registration etc towards ensuring production, importation and sales of quality products in Nigerian markets".

According to Husseini, the sensitisation seminar on PAM Logo is also to enable participants to key into the laudable government policy that is intended to protect businesses.

"I implore all the Manufacturers and Importers to embrace the Product Authentication Mark (PAM) as an additional measure to secure your products", she said.

A participant, Mr. Emmanuel Ikegbo, who also serves as the Secretary of New Auto Spare parts Association said the seminar has served as an eye opener with the introduction PAM Logo because "henceforth, when we go to the market to buy products, we will be on the lookout for the PAM logo that will tell us that it is a genuine product".

Also another participants, who is an electronics dealer Abubakar M. Bello of A A Waziri Electronics said , called on SON to ensure that the PAM logo remains authentic and devoid of proliferation from unscrupulous elements in the society.

The seminar attracted participants in the manufacturing and import sectors from North East geopolitical zone, relevant MDAs and security agencies.