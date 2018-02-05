Nigeria: Soldiers Invade Tompolo's Village

Warri — Operatives of the Joint Task Force (JTF) code named Operation Delta Safe at the weekend invaded Oporoza, the country home of ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The security agents arrived at about 12noon and took over the sprawling community and nearby Azama in an operation that spread fears among residents and those in the area for weekend activities.

Sources told THISDAY yesterday that the invasion of the communities by soldiers caught the residents unaware as there was no sign of tension or any criminal activity that would ordinarily attract attention of the security agents.

Effort to know the reason for the visit of soldiers could not be immediately ascertained as the Media Coordinator of JTF, Major Ibrahim Abdullai could not be reached for comment.

The immediate past Chairman of Kokodiagbene community in Gbaramatu kingdom, Sheriff Mulade, however confirmed the presence of the soldiers in the area but maintained that the invasion was unnecessary and a threat to the relative peace been enjoyed in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State now.

"There is no justifiable reason for the presence of the military in Gbaramatu now. We are at peace with ourselves, our neighnours, the state and the federal government. So we condem the invasion by soldiers which is capable of triggering another round of crisis," he said.

But a signal that soldiers invaded the community was first known with the condemnation of the operation by a Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Indigeneous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC).

The group condemned the siege on the home town of Tompolo less than 24 hours after the National Universities Commission (NUC) approved the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu kingdom.

The oil monitoring group specifically fumed over the alleged take over of Oporoza, headquarters of Gbararmatu kingdom and Azama by military personnel.

In a statement signed by its President, Nelly Emma; Secretary, John Sailor and Public Relations Office (PRO) Stanley Mukoro, the group described the take over of the kingdom by military operatives as uncalled for and unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta region.

"On Saturday, February 3, 2018, we got distressed calls from Gbararmatu kingdom that military men took over the area for no clear reason. The military men took over Azama and Oporoza and harassed the hell out of the people for no reason.

"There was no sign of crisis in the area. Azama is at peace, the whole of Gbararmatu kingdom is at peace and so we do not see any reason why the military men should create a war like situation in the area. We see the action of the military men as a ploy to delay the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko.

"It was only on Friday, February 2, 2018, a team from the National Universities Commission (NUC) came and carried out inspection of the site of the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko and gave the university a clean bill of health, only for the military men to come into the area on Saturday and started harassing and intimidating the people," the group said.

While urging the Chief of Army Staff to call his men to order, the group said: "The military should leave the peace loving people of Gbararmatu kingdom alone. The military should not join forces with those doing everything possible to see that the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko does not see the light of day.

"We are suspecting seriously that the enemies of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko are behind the action of the military men in the area on Saturday. The NUC has approved takeoff of academic activities at Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko.

"Let those still kicking against the university know that NUC has given the institution the go-ahead to commence graduate degree programmes, and also to admit JAMB candidates. We implore the military to vacate Gbararmatu kingdom and stop creating war like situation in the area," it added.