Cameroon: Bilingualism Week Wraps Up in Fanfare

The closing ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Basic Education on Friday in Douala.

The national bilingualism week ended on Friday February 2nd with a grandiose ceremony at the Ecole Publique d'Application Akwa-Douala presided over by the Minister of Basic Education. In her closing remarks Minister Youssouf née Hadidja Alim said government accords much importance to bilingualism given that it is inscribed in the constitution and the ministerial decision of 2002 instituting the national bilingualism day.

Still in an effort to promote bilingualism, she said the President of the Republic; Paul Biya created the National Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism as well as ordered the recruitment of some 1,000 bilingual teachers. It is in the same spirit that the National Day for Bilingualism was instituted in 2002.

She expressed concern about the fate of children in the South West and North West Regions whose academic career has be interrupted by the civil strife in the Regions saying "Education is a fundamental human right that has not got to be violated for any reason." She urged the education family to continue promoting the spirit of living together as manifested in the celebrations marking the 16th edition of the bilingualism week in the Littoral.

Like during the opening ceremony, commemorative activities included songs, poems and sketches in both French and English dwelling on the theme "bilingualism bed rock for national unity and peaceful co-existence". The poems, songs and sketches were performed by pupils from schools around the Littoral Region such as EPL Missipo Bonapriso, Lycée Akwa, Ecole des sourds muets of Bilongue, GEPS Deido, College Adonai, Complex Faith bilingual and Ecole Primaire d'Application-Akwa.

However, the performance that stole the show was a news broadcast by pupils from EPL Nal-Douala who thrilled the public not only by the clarity of their presentation but also by the content of the scripts. The ceremony was also characterised by traditional dance performances from all the geographic regions of Cameroon.