Cameroon: U-23 Cycling Race of Hope - Areruya Emerges Champion

The Rwandan cyclist got the crown at the end of the fourth and final lap which took place along the Akono-Yaounde highway yesterday February 4, 2018.

The first edition of the U-23 cycling Race called "Tour de L'espoir" ended in Yaounde yesterday February 4, 2018 with the last lap that took place along the Akono-Yaounde highway; a distance of 80km. Organised by Vivendi Sports in collaboration with the Cameroon Cycling Federation under the auspices of the International Cyclist Union (UCI), the competition brought together cyclists from 17 teams in 15 countries from Africa and Vietnam.

In the last lap yesterday, Henok Mulueberhan from Eretria finished first in 1h'50'44". He was followed by Morocco's Chokri El Medhi 1h50'44 and Algeria's Bengayou Abdelraoul 1h50'47". In the overall classification, Joseph Areruya from Rwanda emerged as the overall winner finishing the four-lap race in 10h27'34". Chokri El Medhi was second in 10h30'14" and El Kouraji Mohcine third in 1030'40". The first Cameroonian in the race was Voukeng Kemtsop Ismael in 10h49'24".

He finished 29th on the overall classification and was 21'50" from the first cyclist. Apart from the yellow jersey, Joseph Areruya equally won the green jersey for the highest number of points. The white jersey for the best climber went to Henok Mulueberhan.

Joseph Areruya won the Amissa Bongo tour in Gabon recently, the Tour of Rwanda and he equally won several victories in 2015. The Rwandan team won the prize for the most combative squad in the competition. The team will take part in the "Tour d'Avenir" in France in the days ahead. The date was however not given.

The Director of Vivendi Sports, organiser of the competition, Robin Tchalle-Watchou expressed satisfaction with the performance of the cyclists. He said the aim is to help encourage and develop sports in Cameroon and Africa. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, officials of the Centre Region and other invitees.