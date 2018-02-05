Sudan: Hassabo to Visit West Kordofan State On Wednesday

Al-Fula — The West JKordofan State has finalized preparations for visit of Vice-President, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman to the State on Wednesday during which he will inaugurates a number of service projects in the State.

A meeting chaired by Minister Welfare and Social Development in the State and Chairman of the High Committee for Receiving the Vice-President , Mohamed Ahmed Abdul-Salam , was held Monday and put the all arrangements for the visit.

On Wednesday , the Vice-President will visit localities of Al-Salam and Al-Sonot while on Thursday he will visit localities of Wad Banda and Al-Khoway.