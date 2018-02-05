5 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Commissioner for Voluntary Return for Darfur States Inspects Returnees in W. Darfur State

Khartoum — The Commissioner for Voluntary Return for Darfur States, Taj-Eddin Ibrahim Al-Taher inspected displaced people and refugees who voluntarily returned to their home villages recently at Habila Locality in West Darfur State.

The Commissioner said in a statement to SUNA that the visit left good impression to the returnees.

He indicated that the returnees appreciated the field visits being adopted by the Commission , adding that this visit was opportunity to stand on basic needs of the returnees.

Al-Taher pledged to provide the returnees with the basic services , especially after the villages to which the DPs and refugees freely returned witnessed security and stability following the presidential decree of collecting firearms in all states of Sudan and in Darfur in particular.

He added that the Presidency of the Republic remained following up the free repatriation operations and working to find a conducive environment for the returnees.

The Commissioner for Voluntary Return disclosed that a meeting would be held today, Monday , in Al-Genaina which will bring together the Humanitarian Aid Commission, Refugees Commission , UN agencies and some other regional, international and national organizations to look into how provide basic services to returnees.

