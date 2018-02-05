5 February 2018

Namibia: Education Minister Sounds Warning On Prize-Givings

By Albertina Nakale

Windhoek — The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa has warned that prize-giving awards must not be used to promote merely an examination-driven system among teachers or schools as it may result in malpractices and non-compliance with national policies.

However, she said the education ministry, its partners and all Namibians - everyone -must be proud and appreciative of, and recognise, good work when it is done and give credit when due.

She made the remarks on Friday when she handed out about 398 prizes to the best candidates, schools and regions for the 2017 national examinations.

She noted that such occasion boosts the morale and aspirations of an individual to continue to excel in his or her schooling in the future.

"That's why it is important for us to host such joyous events to honour our torch-bearers of our class of 2017," she added.

She said the main purpose of the event was to acknowledge and hand over prizes to the learners and schools that excelled in the 2017 Grade 10 and 12 national examinations.

However, Hanse-Himarwa said it was also to immensely recognise the efforts of teachers, adding that the respective award ceremonies for them would be conducted in all 14 regions at a later stage.

"It would be a mistake to see events like this one as a celebration only of the top achievers and award recipients, while it should be about each boy and girl here taking stock of the results of his or her labour, attitude and motivation. It must be about affirmation and seeking inspiration," she said.

She reminded those who qualified for admission to tertiary institutions that they are now crossing the bridge of senior education level to tertiary education level - a new learning environment accompanied by socialisation, enjoyment and more freedoms, which she said requires the highest order of self-discipline and taking ownership of their future and studies seriously.

"It is a new chapter that starts - thus your current outstanding academic record from formal education means nothing at tertiary level. You have to prove yourself worth being a student and keep up with the demands at that level," she encouraged.

