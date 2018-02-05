Morocco: HM the King Congratulates National Football Team of Local Players, Winners of Chan2018

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent on Sunday a congratulatory message to members of the national football team of local players, winners of CHAN2018.

In this message, the Sovereign affirmed that he watched with joy and pride the well-deserved achievement of the Moroccan team of local players, who won the 5th edition of the African nations championship (CHAN2018-Morocco) by beating Nigeria in the final by 4 to 0.

HM the King extended on this occasion His heartfelt congratulations to all the components of the national team, players, coach, technical and medical staff, officials and executives of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) following this great sports accomplishment that crowns the performance and competitiveness by the national team during all the phases of this African competition, organized in Morocco.

The Sovereign also welcomed the good organization of this event, which has contributed to offering a good football show to the spectators who have enriched with their distinguished presence and enthusiastic encouragement the competitions of this continental sports event.

HM the King also expressed his conviction that this trophy, which is an addition to the positive results that the national football is constantly yielding, will be a source of strong motivation for the national team and all Moroccan athletes with a view to redoubling their efforts to promote the national sports field.

While reiterating his congratulations for this win, HM the King wished the national team more success at the continental and international levels.