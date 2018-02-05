5 February 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Polisario Front Reiterates Support for Efforts of UN Secretary-General and His Personal Envoy for Solution to Western Sahara Conflict

Shaheed El-Hafed — The Permanent Bureau of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front reiterated on Sunday its support for the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, and his Personal Envoy, Mr. Horst Koehler, in the search for a solution to the Sahrawi-Moroccan conflict that guarantees the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination.

The Permanent Bureau asserted that the recent consultative meeting between a Saharawi delegation led by President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, and the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Western Sahara, Horst Koehler, comes in the framework of the United Nations efforts to complete the process of decolonization of Western Sahara on the basis of respect for the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination and independence.

In a statement concluding its meeting under the chairmanship of President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, the Permanent Bureau of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front also requested the urgent application of Security Council Resolution 2351 regarding ceasefire violations in the region of El-Guerguerat.

The Permanent Bureau expressed its satisfaction with the excellent results and important decisions taken on the Saharawi issue during the XXX Summit of the African Union, held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on January 28-29. (SPS)

