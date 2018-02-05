5 February 2018

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Still in Charge

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
By Titus E. Dessie

President George Weah has admitted to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's influencing role in his government as speculated and predicted by political opponents and analysts during the 2017 elections.

The ex president's loyalists are controlling key cabinet positions like foreign and internal affairs and Defense ministries.

On top of that, Weah informed lawmakers during his Jan. 29, 2018 state of the nation address that his government disbursed US$ 200,000 in consultation with Johnson Sirleaf.

Weah's disbursement of the amount was in fulfillment of his promise to students who are sitting this year's West African Examination Council test in March.

"I made a promise that my government will absorb the WAEC fees for all 12th graders and I remain committed to that promise. My government has already started to disburse these fees by committing US$200,000 in consultation with my predecessor. Thank you madam," Weah said.

Unity Party accused Weah during the 2017 campaign that former President Johnson Sirleaf influenced his commitment.

Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) defeated the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai in the Dec. 26 presidential runoff vote, according to the National Elections Commission. Sirleaf did not campaign for her party during the elections.

She was accused of supporting and financing Weah's presidential campaign against her party. On October 29 UP alleged Sirleaf interfered with the electoral process and intimidated elections workers. The ex-president was expelled from the Unity Party on 13 January for "sabotage and undermining the party's 2017 presidential campaign.

Liberia

The Ghost of the Japanese Grant

It appears like the ghost of the Japanese Grant of US$ 731,422.00, of which the amount of LD$19,079,815.00, its… Read more »

Read the original article on New Democrat.

Copyright © 2018 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.