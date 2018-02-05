Liberia: Still in Charge

Photo: Premium Times

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

President George Weah has admitted to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's influencing role in his government as speculated and predicted by political opponents and analysts during the 2017 elections.

The ex president's loyalists are controlling key cabinet positions like foreign and internal affairs and Defense ministries.

On top of that, Weah informed lawmakers during his Jan. 29, 2018 state of the nation address that his government disbursed US$ 200,000 in consultation with Johnson Sirleaf.

Weah's disbursement of the amount was in fulfillment of his promise to students who are sitting this year's West African Examination Council test in March.

"I made a promise that my government will absorb the WAEC fees for all 12th graders and I remain committed to that promise. My government has already started to disburse these fees by committing US$200,000 in consultation with my predecessor. Thank you madam," Weah said.

Unity Party accused Weah during the 2017 campaign that former President Johnson Sirleaf influenced his commitment.

Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) defeated the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai in the Dec. 26 presidential runoff vote, according to the National Elections Commission. Sirleaf did not campaign for her party during the elections.

She was accused of supporting and financing Weah's presidential campaign against her party. On October 29 UP alleged Sirleaf interfered with the electoral process and intimidated elections workers. The ex-president was expelled from the Unity Party on 13 January for "sabotage and undermining the party's 2017 presidential campaign.