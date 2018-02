Egyptian Squash champion Marwan el Shorbagy on Monday 5/2/2018 won the final of Motor City Open Squash Tournament, held in the US city of Detroit.

Shorbagy won the 95-minute final game over his New Zealander opposite Paul Coll.

At the finish line it was top-seed Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt winning the MCO for the first time by getting the better of second-seeded Paul Coll of New Zealand: 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9.

MENA