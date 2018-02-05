Egypt: President Sisi Visits Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque& Rohm in Muscat

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited on Monday 5/2/2018 Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat within the framework of his current official visit to Oman.

The newly built Grand Mosque was inaugurated by Sultan of Oman on May 4, 2001.

The mosque is built on a site occupying 416,000 square meters and the complex extends to cover an area of 40,000 square meters.

A major feature of the design of the interior is the prayer carpet which covers the floor of the prayer hall. It contains, 1,700,000,000 knots, weighs 21 tones and took four years to produce, and brings together the classical Persian Tabriz, Kashan and Isfahan design traditions.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed his admiration of Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, saying it is an "outstanding example" of Islamic architecture.

Writing in the guest book following a tour of the site, Sisi said that the mosque plays a pivotal role in boosting Islamic studies.

Sisi also lauded the leading role of the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) which is being described as Oman's premier venue for musical arts and culture.

The ROHM epitomizes an inspiring cultural and artistic image that reflects the Omani people's culture and love of arts, the president said.

Sisi and his accompanying delegation also toured ROHM's theater and other facilities.

MENA