5 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Cairo Hosts a Quadripartite Meeting for Egypt and Sudan Foreign Ministers and Intelligence Chiefs

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid declared that Cairo will host on January 8th a quadripartite meeting for the Egyptian and Sudanese Foreign Ministers and the heads of the intelligence services of the two countries to discuss progress of bilateral relations and coordinate on a number of regional issues of mutual interest.

Abu Zeid added that the meeting takes place under the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Omar al-Bashir after their last meeting on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, as they agreed to establish a quadripartite consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the intelligence services of both states in order to promote solidarity and cooperation between the two brotherly countries within the framework of the strategic relationship binding them, and deal with all files and issues related to the course of their bilateral relationship in the various fields, as well as to remove any frictions that may occur, in a spirit of fraternity, solidarity and unity of destiny against the common challenges.

The meetings scheduled in Cairo will include bilateral talks at the level of the Foreign Ministers, as well as between the heads of the two intelligence services, and then they will hold quadripartite talks followed by a press conference by the two Foreign Ministers.

Egypt

Army Dismisses Claims of New York Times - 'Egyptian Army, Police Are Fighting Terrorism in North Sinai On Their Own'

Army Spokesman Tamer El-Refa'i dismissed on Sunday 4/2/2018 a New York Times report alleging Egyptian approval of… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.