Egypt: Cairo Hosts a Quadripartite Meeting for Egypt and Sudan Foreign Ministers and Intelligence Chiefs

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid declared that Cairo will host on January 8th a quadripartite meeting for the Egyptian and Sudanese Foreign Ministers and the heads of the intelligence services of the two countries to discuss progress of bilateral relations and coordinate on a number of regional issues of mutual interest.

Abu Zeid added that the meeting takes place under the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Omar al-Bashir after their last meeting on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, as they agreed to establish a quadripartite consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the intelligence services of both states in order to promote solidarity and cooperation between the two brotherly countries within the framework of the strategic relationship binding them, and deal with all files and issues related to the course of their bilateral relationship in the various fields, as well as to remove any frictions that may occur, in a spirit of fraternity, solidarity and unity of destiny against the common challenges.

The meetings scheduled in Cairo will include bilateral talks at the level of the Foreign Ministers, as well as between the heads of the two intelligence services, and then they will hold quadripartite talks followed by a press conference by the two Foreign Ministers.