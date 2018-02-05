Egypt: Sedki Sobhi - Military Might One of Pillars of National Security to Face Threats

Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi stressed on Monday 5/2/2018 that military might is one of the pillars of national security to secure the Egyptian state against threats and hostilities both at home and abroad.

Armed Forces have an unbreakable will and are determined to perform their sacred mission of defending the homeland against whoever tries to violate the country's sovereignty, Sobhi said while attending some training exercises carried out by paratroopers.

He said the Armed Forces achieved unprecedented leaps in developing combat training techniques, technical efficiency of weapons and equipment and improving physical and morale readiness of fighters.

He paid tribute to sacrifices paid by servicemen to uproot terrorism in Sinai.

Sobhi chatted with fighters of shock troops and paratroopers on the economic, social and political challenges facing Egypt and developments in the region and their impact on national security.

MENA