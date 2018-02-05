Egypt's Welily Strolls Into Cleveland Classic Semi-Final

Top seed Raneem El Welily of Egypt has qualified for the semi-final of 2018 Cleveland Classic tournament.
Welily overcame England's Victoria Lust 11-6, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-9 in a 41-minute game.
