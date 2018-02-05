5 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Military Spokesman - One Takfiri Killed, Six Others Arrested in North Sinai

Military Spokesman Tamer al Refai on Monday 5/2/2018 said law enforcement troops of the Second Field Army in cooperation with the Air Force killed a dangerous Takfiri element and arrested six others in North Sinai.

In a released statement, the spokesman said the operation comes as part of sustained efforts of the Egyptian Army to eliminate terrorist elements in North Sinai.The troops also destroyed a four-wheel vehicle and six motor bikes used by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the joint army troops damaged two warehouses containing spare parts of motorbikes and 51 explosive devices along with explosive materials, communication devices and other materials used in making explosives, added the spokesman.

He made it clear that army campaigns would continue to eradicate terrorism in Sinai.

