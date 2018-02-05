Egypt: Ahmed Emad El Din - Medical Facilities to Be Developed February 25

5 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service

Medical Facilities to Be Developed February 25

Health and Population Minister Ahmed Emad el Din unveiled on Monday 5/2/2018 plans for the development of all medical facilities in the governorates where the new medical insurance law will be applied.

The ministry will start developing these medical facilities on February 25 through a 30-million-euro loan offered by the French development agency, the minister said during a meeting with the agency's representatives.

He added that 709 health units and three hospitals will be revamped in the first stage of applying the new medical insurance law.

Health units will be computerized and linked to nearby hospitals as part of the development project, he said.

