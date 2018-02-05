Egypt: Environment Min. Meets Italian Amb. in Cairo

Fahmi talked about Egypt's preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which will be held in Sharm El Sheikh on November 10-22.

The meeting tackled means of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of solid waste, electricity, water desalination and biodiversity, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.