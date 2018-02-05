Egypt: Environment Min. Meets Italian Amb. in Cairo

Environment Minister Khaled Fahmi met on Sunday 4/2/2018 with Italian Ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini and a number of Italian businessmen.
The meeting tackled means of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of solid waste, electricity, water desalination and biodiversity, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.
Fahmi talked about Egypt's preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which will be held in Sharm El Sheikh on November 10-22.
MENA