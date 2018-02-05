Egypt: Army Dismisses Claims of New York Times - 'Egyptian Army, Police Are Fighting Terrorism in North Sinai On Their Own'

5 February 2018

Army Spokesman Tamer El-Refa'i dismissed on Sunday 4/2/2018 a New York Times report alleging Egyptian approval of Israeli airstrikes against terrorist targets in North Sinai over the past two years.

"The Egyptian Army and police are fighting terrorism in North Sinai on their own and without anybody's help," the spokesman said to sputnik International

El-Refa'i highlighted the success achieved by Egyptian security forces in restricting terrorist elements into a small geographical triangle in the governorate.

"The Egyptian army's successes against terrorism in North Sinai are praised internationally," the statement added.

The spokesman called on media outlets to be accurate and seek any information related to the Egyptian armed forces from properly designated sources.

