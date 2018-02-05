Ghana: Felix Klutse Is 2017 Best Business Journalist

Felix Dela Klutse, Editor-in-Chief of Business Day, has, for the second time, been adjudged the Overall Business Journalist for 2017 by the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ).

He beat other journalists from media outfits such as Daily Graphic, Business and Financial Times, Ghana Television, among others to grab this enviable, prestigious and highly competitive award.

During the awards night, which was attended by officials from World Bank, Bank of Ghana, GNPC and the members of the Ghanaian business community, Mr. Klutse also won the Best in Business of Health and Best in Finance Reporting to become the Overall Best for the second time.

He was adjudged the Best Reporter in Agribusiness, the Best Reporter in Finance and the Overall Best Business Journalist in 2014 during the maiden edition of IFEJ-Flamingo Award.

Mr. Klutse took home citations, plaques, ipad and would have the opportunity to attend the World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington DC, USA in April 2018.

Mr. Klutse's efforts in the field of Business Journalism have been recognised greatly at both local and international levels. He has to his credit 14 prestigious awards in journalism (received in Ghana and abroad).

In 2015, he was selected as a Fellow of President Barack Obama's Mandela Washington Fellowship Programme (also known as Young African Leaders Initiative). While in the US, he interacted with President Obama and other prominent U.S. leaders in the fields of business, government, and the non-profit sector.

After the fellowship, he was appointed as an Advisory Board Member of President Barrack Obama's Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), where he works with the USAID, States Department of USA and IREX to, among other things, implement youth-led programmes and also co-ordinate activities for other 500 Mandela Washington Fellows.

In 2015, the Business Day Editor was adjudged the Best Business and Financial Journalist by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

In 2012, he won the Print Journalist of the year during the Gold Business Journalism Awards sponsored by World Bank and the Ghanaian business community.

In 2011, Mr Klutse was the Winner of the 2011 Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, an elite programme administered by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in the United States of America in collaboration with Citigroup, a global financial institution. He was the first Ghanaian journalist to have won the afore-mentioned award since its inception in 1982.

In 2010, he won the Best Business News Reporter in Africa during the Diageo Africa Business Reporting Awards held in London. Again, Mr Klutse was the first Ghanaian journalist to have won the aforementioned award since its inception in 2003.