South Africa: ANC Suspends Man Who Assaulted Woman At #luthulihouse March

A member of the ANC, who was seen on Monday assaulting a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House, the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, has been suspended with immediate effect, the party confirmed.

He was suspended on Monday afternoon during the party's working committee meeting, the regional spokesperson Jolidee Matongo told News24.

"He handed himself over to the police and gave them his statement... We are also in the process of instituting a disciplinary hearing," Matongo said.

"We are an organisation that is supposed to be upholding the rule of law and we are supposed to protect people even if they don't hold the same view as ours. We are disappointed hence we took the decision to suspend him with immediate effect."

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that the man was in custody after handing himself over.

Earlier, a truck carrying Black First Land First members arrived at the party's headquarters; some members held their fists high and shouted: "Amandla". However, agitated ANC supporters retaliated by attacking the truck.

'Dismay and utter disgust'

During the march, two women were assaulted by an ANC member and one of them fell.

Two men were seen kicking her while she was on the ground.

In a statement issued after the incident the ANC said the man held a party position in inner Johannesburg, in zone 12.

The party said it noted in "dismay and utter disgust" the images and videos circulating on social media.

"As the ANC in Joburg we strongly condemn any acts of violence against any person, more so women. The ANC Greater Joburg does not subscribe to the notion of people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views."

It said the man's actions did not represent what the party stands for, adding that he would face a disciplinary process soon.

