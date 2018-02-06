Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwean politician Joice Mujuru.

Two members of suspected Zanu PF gang who stoned National People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru and her supporters will endure another night in prison after the state opposed their bail.

Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31 and Paul Chitsa, 46, of Highfield were arrested last Friday and initially appeared in court on Saturday answering to two counts of public violence.

Mbare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje is expected to deliver his bail ruling Tuesday.

Prosecutors denied the two bail, saying they were likely to reoffend considering that politicians were still carrying out some campaigns as the country goes towards elections.

They further argued the two were a danger to the society and were likely to interfere with witnesses since they insist they only demanded their dues for supplying 200 sachets of dagga to one of the complainants.

According to the state, the two were caught while committing the offence and their other accomplices are yet to be apprehended.

Allegations against them arose on February 2 this year at Machipisa shopping centre.

NPP was set to hold their Meet the People campaign at OK Machipisa.

Acting in connivance, they allegedly attacked Mujuru and her subordinates with bricks and stones.

The complainants were forced to abort the campaign and ran for their lives towards their vehicles.

It is alleged that the two and their accomplices followed the complainants to three different places and continued to attack them, inflicting serious wounds on them and also damaging their vehicles.

Mudzengerere and other suspects again went to Montana butchery at Machipisa shopping centre around 8pm the same day.

It is alleged they blocked the entrance and threatened to bomb the shop while demanding $500 from the complainant.

They alleged they had supplied dagga to him earlier that day.