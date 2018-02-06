Kenya Start Preparations for U-20 Cup Qualification

Kenya Under-20 national football team will start preparing for 2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

According to Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi, the team, which was earlier scheduled to star preparations on Tuesday, will enter residential camp on February 12.

As part of its preparations, Kenya Under-20 will play Tanzania in an international friendly match on March 3 in Dar es Salaam.

"Our team will head to residential training camp at Moi International Sports Complex Kasarani on February 12. We plan to use the Tanzania match as a build-up, seeing as the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations qualifiers are expected to begin on April 1," Muthomi told Nation Sport.

Kenya has never qualified for Africa U-20 Cup of Nations since 1981. During the 2007 qualifiers, Kenya beat Djibouti 1-0 in the preliminary round before being knocked out by Rwanda in the first round after succumbing to identical 1-0 defeats at home and away.

Kenya tried its luck again two years later, but the team was stopped by Sudan in the first round after eliminating Somali in the preliminary round.

In 2011, Kenya got a walkover in the preliminary round against Eritrea and then thrashed Sudan 2-0 away and 1-0 at home in the first round before Lesotho cut short their dreams of playing in the continental championships with a 1-0 beating in the second round.