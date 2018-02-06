Rwanda: West African Film Giants Eye Rwandan Market

The company has already built partnerships with filmmakers from 27 countries across Africa.

During their stay in Rwanda, the duo are also meeting local filmmakers in a three-day master class workshop to share skills with them in terms of creativity (acting, film production) and business (film content distribution).

Willy Ndahiro, the director of Hillywood and models agency, said local filmmakers will learn a lot from the workshop adding that as local film industry they will make the best out of the experience.

"Our industry has had challenges in terms of acting, film production and the distribution of our content was not that good. We really need such skills and experience from partners like Nonstop African Entertainment," said Ndahiro.

Ndahiro said they are looking forward to making the local film industry more professional through this partnership.

Nigerian actor, director and filmmaker, Orji Zachee Ama, who is also the company's chairman and Nollywood's ambassador plenipotentiary to the world, said they are doing their best to put African film industry on a higher level through building strong partnership with different film industry players, like actors, producers and directors among others

"We are trying to create an 'African Union' in film industry and I am confident we can make use of this collaborative opportunity wisely. We want to train first and put those skills into practice in future film projects," he said, adding that the film industry is all about sharing skills.

He added that on his part it is not only about sharing experience with Rwandan filmmakers but it is also a golden opportunity for them to learn from the country. "I always learn something everywhere I go, I can even get a story idea from which I can make a film," he said.