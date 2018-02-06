Nigeria: Police Declare Babangida's Spokesman Kassim Afegbua Wanted

The Nigeria Police have declared Kassim Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson of ex-Nigerian leader, Ibrahim Babangida, wanted.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris ordered the arrest of Mr. Afegbua "for making false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for an act capable of inciting public disturbance throughout the country."

"He is therefore declared wanted by the NPF and should report at the nearest police station," Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, said Monday night.

Mr. Afegbua had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES he didn't receive any invitation from the police after reports emerged Sunday night that he was wanted.

Mr. Afegbua, on behalf of Mr. Babangida released a statement on Sunday critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.