5 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Declare Babangida's Spokesman Kassim Afegbua Wanted

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Ibrahim Babangida.
By Samuel Ogundipe

The Nigeria Police have declared Kassim Afegbua, a longtime spokesperson of ex-Nigerian leader, Ibrahim Babangida, wanted.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris ordered the arrest of Mr. Afegbua "for making false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for an act capable of inciting public disturbance throughout the country."

"He is therefore declared wanted by the NPF and should report at the nearest police station," Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, said Monday night.

Mr. Afegbua had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES he didn't receive any invitation from the police after reports emerged Sunday night that he was wanted.

Mr. Afegbua, on behalf of Mr. Babangida released a statement on Sunday critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Nigeria

Buhari Writes Senate, Rejects Three Bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, declining presidential assent to three bills recently passed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.